They give me a reason to live: Suresh Raina gets names of wife, kids inked

Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina got the name of his wife and kids inked on his two arms ahead of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Raina shared the picture of the three tattoos on his Twitter account with the caption, "They give me a reason to live @PriyankaCRaina"

The upper left arm has the name of his wife Priyanka, the lower left arm, the name of his daughter Gracia and the lower right arm has the name of his son Rio.

Raina and Priyanka had tied the knot back in April 2015 and had their daughter Gracia a year later and son Rio earlier this year.

Raina is now gearing up for IPL 2020 which will begin in the UAE from September 19 onwards.

According to a report in Times of India, CSK have managed to get permission from the Tamil Nadu government to host a pre-season camp at the Chepauk from August 15 before leaving for the UAE.

CSK, the only franchise in the tournament history to have reached the playoffs every season, will be aiming for their fourth IPL title having won in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Raina, who is the highest run-getter for CSK, has been an integral part of the franchise scoring 5369 runs at 33.98 with two centuries and 37 fifties.

