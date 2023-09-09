'There is no confusion on role clarity and position': Shubman Gill brushes away team combination debate

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan

Ahead of the Super Four clash against Pakistan, India opener Shubman Gill has brushed away any confusion over role clarity and batters' position in the team's Playing XI. The Indian team face a headache over a selection call between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul for the one wicket-keeper slot with expert opinions being divided. Numerous fans are also guessing which player fits the best into the team for the upcoming clashes.

With India's top four looking fixed in the form of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, the one wicket-keeper slot is up for grabs with two contenders Kishan and Rahul in the fight for it. The experts have a divided opinion over it. However, opener Gill brushed away any such doubts and stated that there is clarity for roles within the team. "There is no confusion on role clarity. We know things well and understand the situations as well. We know which position we will be playing at and we are preparing accordingly," Gill settled down the debate between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul.

The Indian star was also asked about the challenges posed by Pakistan pacers in the ongoing Asia Cup. Gill acknowledged the threat, stating, "At the International level, you would have to face left-arm pacers. Whenever we come across a new bowler it makes a difference. We don't play Pakistan and we are not used to them. Shaheen swings a lot and Naseem is about pace and movement and likes to get help from the wickets. They present different challenges in different conditions."

India face Pakistan in the second round of the rivalry on September 10. The first game between the two Asian giants was washed out due to rain in Pallekele. Even though the weather is expected to play mood spoil again, the high-octane clash has been given a reserve day on September 11. Pakistan won their first Super Four match against Bangladesh, while this will be India's first encounter second stage of the tournament.

