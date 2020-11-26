Australia vs India: There aren't too many chinks in Virat Kohli's armour, says Aaron Finch

Image Source : ICC File photo of Aaron Finch (left) with Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli didn't enjoy the best of IPL 2020 as his side Royal Challengers Bangalore were subdued in the play-offs while his captaincy came under question. With the bat too, the 32-year-old batsman could produce 450 plus runs, which is certainly below Kohli's high standards.

This probably gives Australians the hope ahead of the first ODI of the Australia-India series in Sydney that they could stop Kohli from going big in the limited-over series.

Australian skipper and his RCB teammate Aaron Finch, however, opines that his Indian counterpart doesn't have many weaknesses and that Oz have to find ways to get him out.

"He doesn't have too many, to be honest. If you look at his record it's second to none. His records are remarkable. I think what we need to keep in mind is we have to keep looking ways to get him out because if go away from this you could miss the trip," Finch said in a virtual press conference.

"There are not too many chinks in his armour. He is probably the best one day player of all time. It's about sticking to our plan."

Finch didn't enjoy a successful IPL season himself as he could only fetch 268 runs in the UAE. The Oz opener, however, sounded confident about his form.

"I think scoring runs in any format gives the player confidence. When you make runs you feel good but that is easier said than done in the shortest format of the game. The form is good and it's great to have a good form behind you," said Finch.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.