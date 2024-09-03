'There's a reason why I have won five IPL trophies': Rohit Sharma on drive to bring more ICC titles home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma receives the Men's International Cricketer of the Year award.

After more than a decade without an ICC title, Team India beat South Africa in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by seven runs to end the drought and Rohit Sharma was at the forefront of the success. Rohit led the team by example and marshalled his troops really well during their undefeated run to the T20 World Cup silverware.

However, the success at the T20 World Cup came after a sequence of heartbreaks at various ICC tournaments. India lost to England by 10 wickets in the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

They got comprehensively beaten by Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle and arguably suffered their biggest heartbreak when their hopes of winning their third ODI World Cup came crashing down in the final in front of a capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Notably, Rohit was named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year at the CEAT Awards on August 21 and during the ceremony, he expressed his desire to win more ICC titles in the upcoming two-year period.

"There's a reason I have won five IPL trophies as well. I am not gonna stop. Once you get a taste of winning games, and winning cups, you don't want to stop and we'll keep pushing, keep striving for bigger things in the future," Rohit said after being asked about his goals as India captain.

"We've got a couple of solid tours coming up, and very challenging ones as well. For us, it (the drive to keep winning) never stops. Once you achieve something, you always look forward to achieving more and that is what I would be doing as well. I am pretty sure my teammates would be thinking on the same lines. It's an exciting time for Indian cricket moving forward.

"Honestly, from what I have seen in the last two years in Indian cricket, there's some real excitement. The next couple of years are exciting ones as well so hopefully we can go out there and enjoy the game and at the same time make the most of the opportunity that lies ahead of us," he concluded.