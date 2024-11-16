'The one where we are FOUR': Rohit Sharma announces birth of second child in reference to FRIENDS sitcom

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND ROHIT INSTAGRAM Rohit Sharma was blessed with a baby boy on November 15, 2024

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh announced the birth of their second child on Friday night. The Indian cricketers took to Instagram to deliver the good news in a unique way to his fans as the couple introduced their baby boy to the world.

The veteran cricketer referred to the popular television series FRIENDS to announce the news. Rohit and Ritika have a daughter named Samaira, born in 2018 and now their family has grown to four. Rohit followed the famous sitcom's popular style to announce each episode with the title ' The one where...', and wrote 'The one where we are four' in his Instagram post.

The 37-year-old cricketer has been selected in India's squad for the upcoming all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on November 22. But Rohit did not travel with the team due to the birth of his second child and is reportedly doubtful for the series opener in Perth.

After a shock 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home, India will be looking for a winning return in the five-match Test series against mighty Australia. But Rohit's potential unavailability for the series opener leaves a significant blow to India's opening options.

Uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran has been included in India's squad as a backup opener. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill can be utilised as Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partners but the duo haven't opened in Tests this year. This will be the first-ever five-match series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy history and both teams are expected to eye a positive start in Perth.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.