The Hundred: World No 1 T20 bowler replaces Mohammad Amir in Northern Superchargers squad Harry Brook-led Northern Superchargers had to call in a replacement of a replacement as Mohammad Amir, who was brought into the squad in place of Ben Dwarshuis, left the Hundred after playing just two games to honour his CPL contract with the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Leeds (England):

The World No.1 T20I bowler, Jacob Duffy, was roped in as a permanent replacement by the Northern Superchargers for the remainder of the 2025 edition of the Hundred. Duffy came into the side replacing former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who himself was a replacement for Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis, who pulled out of the tournament due to national duty.

Earlier, it was announced that Amir would play the whole tournament, but the left-arm pacer was already scheduled to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the Trinbago Knight Riders. After playing just two games, it was confirmed that Amir would leave for the CPL and Duffy, who finished his international duties with New Zealand in Zimbabwe, was roped in.

Duffy has been in sensational form for the Black Caps in T20Is, being a consistent wicket-taker and his white-ball form earned him a Test debut at the age of 31, recently in the second game against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Not just Duffy, the Superchargers will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Mitchell Santner as well, who also missed the first two games due to the Zimbabwe series. Imad Wasim, who left for the CPL as well, filled in for Santner for a couple of games.

Amir picked just one wicket in two games; however, he was economical in both games, even if he went wicketless in the second and the Superchargers will hope that the transition from the left-armer to Duffy is seamless. Duffy will form a potent pace attack for the Men in Purple alongside Tom Lawes and Matt Potts, while Adil Rashid will be there for Santner in the spin department.

The Superchargers suffered a loss at the hands of the Trent Rockets in their previous game and would be keen to get back on track on Wednesday as they take on the inaugural men's champions Southern Brave at the Rose Bowl.