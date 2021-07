The Hundred Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming: Watch OVI vs MNR Live Online on FanCode

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEHUNDRED The Hundred Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals: Find full details on when and where to watch OVI vs MNR Live Online.

After the pulsating women's game on Wednesday, the men's edition of the Hundred is set to start on with the match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on Thursday at the Kennington Oval, London. The Manchester outfit's squad includes the likes of Jos Buttler Colin Munro , Philip Salt, Carlos Brathwaite . The Oval side also has many match-winners like Jason Roy , the Curran brothers, Colin Ingram, Sunil Narine , and Sam Billings.

Tabraiz Shamsi has been included in the Oval Invincibles squad. The South African replaces Sandeep Lamichhane, who's had to deal with some visa trouble. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming. You can watch the OVI vs MNR Live Streaming Online on FanCode.

