The Hundred Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming: Watch OVI vs MNR Live Online on FanCode

The Hundred Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals: Find full details on when and where to watch OVI vs MNR Live Online.

Tabraiz Shamsi has been included in the Oval Invincibles squad. The South African replaces Sandeep Lamichhane, who's had to deal with some visa trouble. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Live Streaming. You can watch the OVI vs MNR Live Streaming Online on FanCode.

At what time does Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals start?

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match 1 of The Hundred starts at 11:00 PM IST.

When is Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals?

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match 1 of The Hundred will take place on July 22 (Thursday) at the Kennington Oval.

How do I watch live streaming of Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals?

You can watch Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match 1 of The Hundred on FanCode in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals?

There is no live television telecast for Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match 1 of The Hundred.

What are the squads for Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals?

Oval Invincibles (OVI): Rory Burns, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake.

Manchester Originals (MNR): Colin Munro, Philip Salt, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Sam Hain, Jos Buttler, Fred Klaassen, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Clarke, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Overton, Steven Finn.