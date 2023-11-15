The Hundred: Andrew Flintoff appointed head coach of Northern Superchargers Men

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andrew Flintoff.

England's legendary allrounder Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as the head coach of Northern Superchargers Men in The Hundred. The 45-year-old has replaced former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster who was handling the responsibility previously.

Notably, the change has come after Northern Superchargers Men had a season to forget in 2023. They only managed to win two out of their seven games while one fixture didn't end with a result. Such a lacklustre performance from the Wayne Parnell-led side saw it finish at the bottom of the points table with a total of 5 points and an underwhelming net run rate (NRR) of 0.707.

A major reason why Northern Superchargers endured a poor showing throughout the season was that only a few players stood up and performed and the rest just couldn't find their form.

In batting, only Hary Brook found a place in the top 10 leading run-getters of the edition. Brook aggregated 238 runs in eight games and scored at an impressive strike rate of 196.69. Not only Brook scored at a fiery rate, but he was also consistent and contributed at an average of 47.60.

More to follow.....

