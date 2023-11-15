Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. The Hundred: Andrew Flintoff appointed head coach of Northern Superchargers Men

The Hundred: Andrew Flintoff appointed head coach of Northern Superchargers Men

Northern Superchargers Men endured a horrendous season in 2023 as they managed to win only two out of eight games. They lost five of their games and finished at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.707.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2023 16:11 IST
Andrew Flintoff.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andrew Flintoff.

England's legendary allrounder Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as the head coach of Northern Superchargers Men in The Hundred. The 45-year-old has replaced former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster who was handling the responsibility previously. 

Notably, the change has come after Northern Superchargers Men had a season to forget in 2023. They only managed to win two out of their seven games while one fixture didn't end with a result. Such a lacklustre performance from the Wayne Parnell-led side saw it finish at the bottom of the points table with a total of 5 points and an underwhelming net run rate (NRR) of 0.707.

A major reason why Northern Superchargers endured a poor showing throughout the season was that only a few players stood up and performed and the rest just couldn't find their form.

In batting, only Hary Brook found a place in the top 10 leading run-getters of the edition. Brook aggregated 238 runs in eight games and scored at an impressive strike rate of 196.69. Not only Brook scored at a fiery rate, but he was also consistent and contributed at an average of 47.60.

Related Stories
WATCH | Rohit Sharma gets out to superb running catch from Kane Williamson in Mumbai

WATCH | Rohit Sharma gets out to superb running catch from Kane Williamson in Mumbai

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli goes past legendary Ricky Ponting in huge ODI record

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli goes past legendary Ricky Ponting in huge ODI record

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill gets retired hurt after scoring 79 runs

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill gets retired hurt after scoring 79 runs

More to follow.....

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News