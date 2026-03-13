The Hundred 2026: Final squads of all 8 teams after inaugural auction in London

London:

The inaugural Men's Hundred auction took place at London's Picadilly Lights on Thursday. At the end of the event, young uncapped English player James Coles became the most expensive player with London Spirit splurging a massive amount of GBP 390,000 (Rs 4.81 crore). He was chased by multiple teams before Spirit decided to spent a little over one-third of their budget on him.

Jordan Cox, the MVP of the last season, also triggered a bidding war before eventually being purchased by Welsh Fire for GBP 300,000. The same team bought Joe Root for GBP 240,000, who was also the first player to be auctioned on the day. Adil Rashid and Tom Curran were the next on the list of most expensive players, as they were picked by Southern Brave (GBP 250,000) and London Spirit (GBP 260,000).

David Miller was the first overseas player to be bought as Southern Brave secured his services for GBP 110,000. Meanwhile, his T20I captain Aiden Markram was snapped up by Manchester Super Giants and will play for the third team of the franchise having featured for them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and SA20 before.

Only 2 Pakistan players sold in the auction

Meanwhile, only 2 out of 14 shortlisted Pakistan players were sold in the inaugural auction of The Hundred. Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed found teams at the auction and they will play for Birmingham Phoenix and Sunrisers Leeds in the upcoming season. The possibility of Indian-owned teams sidelining Pakistani players was the major talking point heading into the auction but the Sunrisers picked Abrar as their top target in the spin department.

Meanwhile, top players like Sikandar Raza, Wanindu Hasaranga and Azmatullah Omarzai among others didn't find any takers in the auction.

Here are final squads of all 8 teams after The Hundred auction 2026:

Southern Brave

Retained/Direct signings - Jamie Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs, Jofra Archer

Auction buys - Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Luke Wood, Ben McKinney, Thomas Rew, Michael Pepper, Tom Abell, Dan Worrall, Caleb Falconer, Nikhail Chaudhary

Trent Rockets

Retained/Direct signings - Tim David, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Santner, Tom Banton

Auction buys - Finn Allen, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, David Payne, Dan Mousley, Matt Henry, Sam Billings, Aneurin Donald, Ben Mayes, Danny Briggs, Louis Kimber, Brad Currie

MI London

Retained/Direct signings - Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran

Auction buys - Trent Boult, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, James Vince, Sherfane Rutherford, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Olly Stone, Ollie Sykes, Callum Parkinson, Jason Roy

London Spirit

Retained/Direct signings - Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Adam Zampa, Jamie Overton

Auction buys - Jonny Bairstow, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, James Coles, Mason Crane, Adam Milne, David Willey, Adam Hose, Tymal Mills, James Rew, Matt Fisher

Welsh Fire

Retained/Direct signings - Marco Jansen, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes

Auction buys - Jordan Cox, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Ben Kellaway, Lockie Ferguson, Asa Tribe, Tom Aspinwall, Matt Short, Sam Cook, Jaffer Chohan

Birmingham Phoenix

Retained/Direct signings - Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen, Jacob Bethell

Auction buys -Joe Clarke, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Scott Currie, Laurie Evans, Chris Wood, Ethan Brookes, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Leeds

Retained/Direct signings - Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse

Auction buys - Abrar Ahmed, Benny Howell, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Tom Alsop, Zak Crawley, Ryan Rickelton, Liam Patterson-White, Ed Barnard, Reece Topley

Manchester Super Giants

Retained/Direct signings - Noor Ahmad, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Dawson

Auction buys - Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Leus du Plooy, Tom Hartley, Aiden Markram, Josh Tongue, Tim Seifert, Tom Moores, Max Holden, Tawanda Muyeye, George Scrimshaw, Paul Walter

Also Read