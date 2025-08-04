The Hundred 2025: Men's schedule, squads, players, live streaming, and all you need to know The Hundred Men's 2025 is all set to kick off on August 5, and the eight teams will be looking to give it their all in the tournament. Ahead of the new season, let us have a look at the all you need to know details of the competition.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the fifth season of The Hundred 2025. The season will see both the men’s and the women’s tournaments kick off as the eight teams aim to put in their best efforts in hopes of getting their hands on the title. The season will kick off with the winners of the previous edition taking on the side in the first game of the tournament.

The men’s competition will see London Spirit taking on Oval Invincibles at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 5. The two sides will be hoping to put in their best performance and will look to get off to a good start to the new season.

It is also worth noting that The Hundred Men’s 2025 was won by Oval Invincibles after they defeated Southern Brave in the summit clash on August 18, 2024. Saqib Mahmood’s three-wicket haul, which earned him the Player of the Match award, saw Invincibles register a stellar win.

Furthermore, with revamped squads, the fans will be in for a treat as the fifth season of The Hundred is all set to kick off.

The Hundred Men’s 2025 squads:

The Hundred Men’s 2025 schedule:

August 5 (Tuesday): London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles - 11:00 PM

August 6 (Wednesday): Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave - 11:00 PM

August 7 (Thursday): Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire - 11:00 PM

August 8 (Friday): Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets - 11:00 PM

August 9 (Saturday): Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals - 7:00 PM

August 9 (Saturday): Welsh Fire vs London Spirit - 10:30 PM

August 10 (Sunday): Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix - 7:00 PM

August 10 (Sunday): Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers - 10:30 PM

August 11 (Monday): Manchester Originals vs London Spirit - 11:00 PM

August 12 (Tuesday): Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles - 11:00 PM

August 13 (Wednesday): Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers - 7:30 PM

August 13 (Wednesday): Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals - 11:00 PM

August 14 (Thursday): London Spirit vs Trent Rockets - 11:00 PM

August 15 (Friday): Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix - 11:00 PM

August 16 (Saturday): Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave - 7:00 PM

August 16 (Saturday): Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire - 10:30 PM

August 17 (Sunday): Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - 7:00 PM

August 17 (Sunday): Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit - 10:30 PM

August 18 (Monday): Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles - 11:00 PM

August 19 (Tuesday): Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals - 11:00 PM

August 20 (Wednesday): Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave - 7:30 PM

August 20 (Wednesday): London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers - 11:00 PM

August 21 (Thursday): Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets - 11:00 PM

August 22 (Friday): Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire - 11:00 PM

August 23 (Saturday): Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles - 7:00 PM

August 23 (Saturday): London Spirit vs Southern Brave - 10:30 PM

August 24 (Sunday): Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets - 7:00 PM

August 24 (Sunday): Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix - 10:30 PM

August 25 (Monday): Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - 11:00 PM

August 26 (Tuesday): Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - 11:00 PM

August 27 (Wednesday): Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix - 11:00 PM

August 28 (Thursday): Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire - 11:00 PM

August 30 (Saturday): Eliminator - 10:30 PM

August 31 (Sunday): Final - 10:30 PM

The Hundred Men’s 2025 where to watch details:

It is worth noting that The Hundred Men’s 2025 will be telecast live in India on The Sony Sports Network. Furthermore, live streaming of the tournament will be made available on the FanCode and the SonyLiv app and website.

Also Read: