The Hundred 2025 Live: When and where to watch England's 100-ball competition on TV and streaming in India? The transitional edition of the Hundred will kick off on Tuesday, August 5, with the London derby as the Spirit take on the Oval Invincibles in the opener for both men's and women's competitions. There's a bit of star attraction in the Hundred this time, and the tournament will be better for it.

London:

The middle-of-the-road shortest format - The Hundred - returns for its fifth and transitional edition in 2025. With the private investment in the upwards of £500m kicking in from the next edition, the format's relevance, viewership, ticket sales and overall interest will be keenly watched and scrutinised by the stakeholders in the new season. Hence, getting the star power of the likes of Kane Williamson, David Warner and Steve Smith, among others and having a separate window from the international season was key.

There are a few major personnel changes for both men's and women's events. While the domestic rosters shifted a bit as well with Jamie Smith moving to the London Spirit, Zak Crawley to the Northern Superchargers, domestic veterans like Lewis Gregory moving on from the Trent Rockets, Jason Roy getting a lifeline with the Southern Brave and stalwarts like Alex Hales and Moeen Ali skipping it altogether; the Oval Invincibles Women got Meg Lanning from the Spirit, Megan Schutt being picked by Birmingham Phoenix, Sophie Devine going to the Brave and Amelia Kerr being signed by the Manchester Originals.

It will be a shame that no Indian player will be part of this year's competition, even in the women's tournament. The format remains the same; each team plays one another once and twice against the local rivals. The table-topper goes directly to the final while the teams finishing No. Two and Three will play an eliminator to get to the final. The tournament opener and the final on August 31 take place at Lord's.

When and where to watch The Hundred Men's and Women's competitions on TV and OTT in India?

The women's Hundred matches will have a 7:30 PM IST start when there is just a single game, and the men's matches will have an 11 PM IST start. However, on double-header days, the second women's matches will clash with the day games in the men's competition. Hence, the first women's match will have a 3:30 PM/4 PM IST start while the second women's match and the day games in the men's competition will kick off at 7 PM/7:30 PM IST with the second men's game to follow at 10:30 PM/11 PM IST and that schedule will continue till the final on August 31.

The Hundred men's and women's competitions will be broadcast live on TV through Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.