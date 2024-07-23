The Hundred 2024 Live: When and where to watch England's 100-ball competition on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The Hundred men and women's competitions kick off on Tuesday, July 23 in London with the Oval Invincibles set to take on the Birmingham Phoenix in the opener

England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) 100-ball competition, The Hundred, despite its naysayers and calls of it getting privatised, has reached its fourth edition and like the previous three editions, the excitement and the buzz are in the air even if many wouldn't want to believe it so. This time around, however, the star quality is off the roof whether in the men's competition or for the women. Since ECB and Cricket West Indies reached an agreement of CPL beginning after the Hundred ends, the T20 stars from the West Indies will be lighting up the Hundred while for the women, the Australian stars starting from former captain Meg Lanning to the likes of Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland and Beth Mooney will be lighting up the competition for their respective sides.

Some of the Indian flavour will also be there in the Hundred with Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma being signed up. However, the trio along with Chamari Athapaththu will all be available after they are done with the Asia Cup duties.

For men too with the England internationals involved in the West Indies Test series, they all will be available after the third match and their respective sides have hired temporary replacements for the same.

The men's defending champions Oval Invincibles will kick off their campaign against the Birmingham Phoenix with the respective sides in the women's competition too set to take on each other at the Oval. The defending women's champions Southern Brave will be up against the London Spirit on the second day on Wednesday, July 24 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

When and where to watch The Hundred Men and Women's competitions on TV and OTT in India?

The women's Hundred matches will have a 7:30 PM IST start when there is just a single game and the men's matches will have 11 PM IST start. However, on double-header days, the second women's matches will clash with the day games in the men's competition. Hence, the first women's match will have a 4 PM IST start while the second women's match and the day games in the men's competition will kick off at 7:30 PM IST with the second men's game to follow at 11 PM IST and that schedule will continue till the final on August 18.

The Hundred men and women's competitions will be broadcast live on TV through Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.