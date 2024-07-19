Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. The Hundred 2024: Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris at London Spirit

The Hundred 2024: Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris at London Spirit

Deepti Sharma is expected to play a major role in India's Women's Asia Cup title defence. The star allrounder will shoulder the onus of taking wickets during the middle overs and providing with the impetus required at the death with the bat in hand.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 7:50 IST
Deepti Sharma.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Deepti Sharma.

Deepti Sharma is all set to mark her return to The Hundred as she has replaced Australia's Grace Harris at London Spirit for the fourth edition of the tournament.

This will be Deepti's homecoming as the star allrounder played for Spirit during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021.

The Hundred gets underway on July 23 with the curtain-raiser slated to be played between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix. Spirit will take on Southern Brave in their tournament opener on Wednesday, July 24 at The Rose Bowl.

Deepti is likely to join the side before their third fixture against Welsh Fire at home in Lord's and will miss the first two games this season. Australia's all-rounder Erin Burns will replace Deepti in the first two games.

Notably, Deepti is the third Indian player who will be seen in action at The Hundred this season alongside Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. Richa (Birmingham Phoenix) and Smriti (Southern Brave) will also miss the start of the season due to their national commitment.

Smriti was a part of Southern Brave's title-winning campaign last season as she scored 238 runs in nine games and finished as their third-leading run-getter behind Danni Wyatt (295 runs) and Maia Bouchier (268 runs).

Related Stories
IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup Live Streaming: Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match online?

IND-W vs PAK-W Women's Asia Cup Live Streaming: Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match online?

Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett display bazball as England post huge total on opening day of 2nd Test vs WI

Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett display bazball as England post huge total on opening day of 2nd Test vs WI

Rocky Flintoff becomes youngest U19 centurion for England

Rocky Flintoff becomes youngest U19 centurion for England

Grace Harris has been joined by Sophie Molineux in pulling out of the fourth edition. While Harris is out injured, there is still no clarity regarding Molineux. Fast-bowling allrounder Kim Garth has replaced Molineux at Manchester Originals. 

Originals have also been forced to leave out left-arm speedster Mahika Gaur due to a side strain and she has been replaced in the side by Bethan Ellis. Among other forced changes, Oval Invincibles' Tash Farrant has been ruled out of the competition with a hamstring injury whereas Claire Nicholas has been replaced Beth Langston at Welsh Fire.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement