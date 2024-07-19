The Hundred 2024: Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris at London Spirit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Deepti Sharma.

Deepti Sharma is all set to mark her return to The Hundred as she has replaced Australia's Grace Harris at London Spirit for the fourth edition of the tournament.

This will be Deepti's homecoming as the star allrounder played for Spirit during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2021.

The Hundred gets underway on July 23 with the curtain-raiser slated to be played between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix. Spirit will take on Southern Brave in their tournament opener on Wednesday, July 24 at The Rose Bowl.

Deepti is likely to join the side before their third fixture against Welsh Fire at home in Lord's and will miss the first two games this season. Australia's all-rounder Erin Burns will replace Deepti in the first two games.

Notably, Deepti is the third Indian player who will be seen in action at The Hundred this season alongside Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh. Richa (Birmingham Phoenix) and Smriti (Southern Brave) will also miss the start of the season due to their national commitment.

Smriti was a part of Southern Brave's title-winning campaign last season as she scored 238 runs in nine games and finished as their third-leading run-getter behind Danni Wyatt (295 runs) and Maia Bouchier (268 runs).

Grace Harris has been joined by Sophie Molineux in pulling out of the fourth edition. While Harris is out injured, there is still no clarity regarding Molineux. Fast-bowling allrounder Kim Garth has replaced Molineux at Manchester Originals.

Originals have also been forced to leave out left-arm speedster Mahika Gaur due to a side strain and she has been replaced in the side by Bethan Ellis. Among other forced changes, Oval Invincibles' Tash Farrant has been ruled out of the competition with a hamstring injury whereas Claire Nicholas has been replaced Beth Langston at Welsh Fire.