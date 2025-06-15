'That was one of my mates from school': Aiden Markram on having a drink with the crowd after WTC win Aiden Markram, the T20 captain for South Africa, ensured that the Proteas weren't letting another chance of finally ending the trophy drought slip as the table-toppers beat Australia in the final to win their maiden World Test Championship mace.

Aiden Markram, who led the South African colts to their maiden Under-19 World Cup title in 2014, became a national hero after playing probably his most important knock for the senior team as the Proteas ended the 27-year drought for an ICC title, beating the holders Australia in the final to win their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) mace. Markram top-scored with 136 as he served a masterclass in playing calculative yet assertive knock in a chase of 282, which wasn't easy, especially against one of the better bowling attacks in Test cricket history.

Markram, who was at the wrong of the result last year as captain in the T20 World Cup when the Proteas failed to chase down 30 off the last five over against India, mentioned that he was hurt and the pain of that loss motivated him to be there for South Africa and take responsibility when they needed him the most. Markram after driving South Africa's chase on Day 3 and 4 of the WTC final at Lord's, was also at the forefront of the team's celebrations.

Markram admittedly was the first one from the team to get his hands on the beer on the ground itself as he was seen enjoying one with the crowd. As it turned out, it was Markram's school friend who wanted to meet his mate but he offered beer with it and the SA opener couldn't refuse.

Revealing the same when asked about having a "nice refreshing beverage" with the South African fans who thronged the Home of Cricket in numbers, during the press conference, Markram said, "Yeah, that was cool. That was one of my mates from school.

"He wanted me to come over and I said, ‘Flip man, I can’t, it’s too busy, it’s chaos.’ And then he was like, ‘Well, here’s a beer.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I’m in.’ So, I’ve had my first one for today and I’m pretty sure there’ll be a few more," he added.

Markram was out for a blob in the first innings and hence, there was pressure on him, especially after the 59-run partnership for the last wicket by Australia in the second innings that took the target beyond 280 for South Africa. However, Markram, with some support from Temba Bavuma, who was struggling with his leg, carved out a knock for the ages on the grandest of the stages in a Test final and even though he may not have had finished it off, he ensured that South Africa were not going to lose from that position.

All three editions of the World Test Championship (WTC) have now been won by different teams. While they are still one of the best teams in the world across formats, Australia will now have a hard look at their squad and wonder if they are delaying the transition with several players in mid-30s in their first XI.