'Thanks for priceless birthday gift': MS Dhoni's special message for team India after T20 World Cup 2024 glory

India ended the 11-year-drought of winning the ICC trophy by winning the T20 World Cup beating a spirited South Africa side in the final played in Barbados. Emotions galore after a thrilling end to the summit clash and it even led to MS Dhoni posting on Instagram while thanking the team for giving him his birthday gift more than a week earlier.

Dhoni took to the social media platform to express his emotions and also lauded the players for keeping their calm in tough situations. He also thanked team India and its players for bringing the World Cup home after a long gap while admitting that his heart rate increased as the match went down the wire.

"WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up,well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did.From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home.CONGRATULATIONS.arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift (sic)," Dhoni wrote in his Instagram post.

It was a team effort from India in the final yet again as they recovered from 34/3 after opting to bat to post 176 runs in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 76 runs and he was well supported by Axar Patel (47) and Shivam Dube (27). With the ball, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket each with the new ball but the middle-order kept South Africa in the hunt.

In fact, Heinrich Klaasen almost ended the contest in the game smashing 24 runs in the 15th over to bring the equation down to 30 runs off the last five overs. This is when the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya did the unthinkable and took India to a memorable win by five runs.