'Thank you Amma': Murugan Ashwin dedicates Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to late mother in heartfelt message

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Murugan Ashwin poses with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu's experienced campaigner Murugan Ashwin took to Instagram to write an open letter to her late mother, dedicating her the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy he won with the Tamil Nadu side on Sunday. TN defeated Baroda by 7 wickets to clinch their 2nd title on Sunday.

The 30-year-old spinner in his letter revealed that his mother passed away a month ago due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia while adding that she went through a very critical stage of the disease. Ashwin further wrote that mom was an avid cricket fan and it was because of her he took the game.

Ashwin wrote: "I had to leave for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy to represent Tamilnadu immediately after her demise. But I still had my duties to perform for the following 13 days. I was confused and It was then my dad, wife and my sister who told me that I need to play in the tournament and do well because that is what would make my mom really happy.

"This Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is for you mom. Every time I stepped on the field, I took her with me in my heart and I wanted to perform well and help the team win. I am sure my mom will be proud and happy as we won the tournament and I turned out to be the highest wicket-taker for Tamilnadu. Thank you, Amma "