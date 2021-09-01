Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Test Rankings: Rohit jumps to 5th, becomes top-ranked Indian batsman; Root dethrones Williamson at first spot

Rohit Sharma became the top-ranked Indian batsman in the latest ICC Rankings released on Wednesday. The Indian opener jumped to fifth position to go past captain Virat Kohli.

Rohit was rewarded for his consistent performances in the tour of England. He scored a half-century (59) in the second innings of the third Test in Leeds, following with an excellent 89-run innings in the second Test in Lord's.

Overall, Joe Root has dethroned New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to clinch the top spot in the rankings. The England captain has been in incredible form throughout the year, and replicated his consistency in the series against India with three centuries in as many matches so far.

Virat Kohli, with 763 points, has slipped to sixth position, while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant fell out of the top-10. He is now ranked 12th with 695 points.

Here are the top-5 Test batsmen:

Joe Root (England) - 916 points Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 901 points Steve Smith (Australia) - 891 points Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 878 points Rohit Sharma (India) - 773 points

Among bowlers, England fast bowler James Anderson gained one place to go fifth with 813 points, while Jasprit Bumrah entered the top-10, ranked at 10th position with 758 points.

Pat Cummins remains at the top of the bowling rankings.

Here are the top-5 bowlers in Test:

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 908 points Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 839 points Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 824 points Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 816 points James Anderson (England) - 813 points

There were no changes among the top-10 rankings among all-rounders. Jason Holder continues at the top-spot with 434 points, while Ravindra Jadeja (3rd) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4th) retain their places in top-5.

Team India will return to action on Thursday (September 2) for the fourth Test against England, which is scheduled to take place at the Kennington Oval in London.