Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah moves to 9th spot; Rohit, Kohli gain points

Following a stellar show in the 157-run victory at the Oval against England, the Indian cricketers made significant gains in the ICC Test Rankings. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has moved to ninth spot in the bowlers' rankings, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also gained points.

Bumrah was rewarded for his excellent outing in the fourth Test where he took four wickets, including a stunning spell on the final day of the Test where his dismissals of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow played a key role in India's victory.

Rohit Sharma, who scored a century (127) in the first innings of the Oval Test, gained 40 points but remained at fifth spot (813 points), while Virat Kohli also gained 20 points (783 points), courtesy scores of 50 and 44 in the two innings respectively. The Indian captain remains sixth in the rankings.

Rishabh Pant, with 690 points, is down to 13th position while Ajinkya Rahane has also lost two places and is out of top-20.

England's James Anderson, who took a wicket each across both the innings, fell to seventh spot. The side's captain Joe Root retained his top spot in the rankings with 903 points, and is followed by New Zealand's Kane Williamson (901), and the Australian duo of Steve Smith (891) and Marnus Labuschagne (878).

Among all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja maintains his position at three, while Ravichandran Ashwin, who is yet to play in the Test series against England, falls to fifth.

Here are the batsmen's rankings (top-5)

Joe Root (England) - 903 Points Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 901 Points Steve Smith (Australia) - 891 Points Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) - 878 Points Rohit Sharma (India) - 813 Points

Here are the bowler's rankings (top-5)