Who is the Indian player to make most wickets in Test cricket? Kapil, Ashwin and Kumble in the mix

Test cricket is known as the hardest format of cricket of all. The bodies are on the line, patience is tested and the character undergoes a litmus Test. There have been some colossal performances from cricketers all over the world in this format and we have seen some most thrilling matches in its more than 145-year-long history. The Indian stars have made a long way into this format. The Indian team is dominant and there have been some bowlers who are like a nightmare in the minds of the batters.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Shami are some recent examples whereas Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble and Irfan Pathan were the bowlers to embrace the format in the 1990s and 2000s. But do you know, who is the Indian bowler to take most wickets in the purest format?

A small hint might help you. His dedication and determination need no introduction. An Indian star playing with literally a broken jaw in a Test match to help his team when they were a bowler short. Yes, the man is none other than Anil Kumble. The Indian leggie who played with a swathed face with bandages can be said to be the synonym for dedication.

Kumble's 18-year-long Test career saw him collect over 600 wickets in the longest format. He is the only Indian to have more than 500 wickets and is the fourth leading wicket-taker in the format all over the world. Kumble was earlier leapfrogged by England's veteran star James Anderson, who now holds the third spot.

Top five wicket-takers in Tests:

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is undoubtedly the leading wicket-taker in the format with 800 scalps to his name. Australia's Shane Warne (708) and England's Anderson (686) are on second and third, respectively. Kumble has 619 wickets and he is followed by another England star, Stuart Broad, who has 588 scalps.

Top five Indian wicket-takers:

In this tally, Kumble is first, followed by Ravi Ashwin (474), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417) and Ishant Sharma (311) complete the top five. Kumble played Test cricket for 18 years after playing his first match in 1990. In all, the former India coach has played 132 Test matches. He took retirement from the format in 2008.

