'Test cricket is always at top, hunger is still alive': Ajinkya Rahane on ambitions of India return

Running out of the Indian team, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, still has ambitions of an India return in Test cricket, calling the red-ball format 'on top' for him.

Rahane led Mumbai to the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 after his century played a vital role in his team beating Haryana in the quarterfinal at Eden Gardens. Rahane hit 108 from 180 balls as he slammed his first Ranji Trophy century after more than 750 days.

Rahane has been in impressive touch in Domestic cricket with runs coming from his bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and also in the Ranji Trophy. "I am batting well now. Mushtaq Ali went very well. I have scored runs in earlier matches. I am happy with my batting," Rahane said following Mumbai's entry into the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy.

Rahane has been a stalwart in Indian cricket and for Mumbai. He helped the team win the Ranji Trophy last season and has now taken them into the semis of the current season. "Domestic cricket has given me everything and because of that I still have that passion. I still have that love for the game. I respect Test cricket.

"I don't know what will happen in the future. But abhi bhi cricket bacha hai mere mein (there's still cricket left in me). As you all can see, I am playing with all my heart," he said.

The star batter stated that he looks to play cricket with a good attitude and is looking ahead to domestic cricket currently. "I always think that I should play cricket with a good attitude and give more than 100 per cent. Whatever happens in the future, no one can stop it. My job is to play cricket with a good attitude. And, whatever happens in the future will be good.

"If you are not hungry, then there is nothing inside. So, you should be hungry to play. But, right now, my mind is on domestic cricket."

Rahane highlighted that the hunger to play Test cricket for India is still there within him. "Batting, bowling, and performance can always go up and down. But for me strength is my attitude. And, I play with this passion. As I said, for me, Test cricket is always at the top. And, that hunger is still alive. The fire inside me is still alive."