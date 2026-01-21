Test captain returns, star pacers not picked as Sri Lanka name ODI squad for England series Sri Lanka have named their squad for the three-match ODI series against England with the Test captain returning. Meanwhile, England have named their Playing XI for the first match on January 22.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against England as Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva makes a return for the three-match series that kicks off on January 22.

Along with de Silva, left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage is also back in the squad. The duo missed out on Sri Lanka's previous ODI assignment against Pakistan and have not played much last year in the white-ball formats.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have noy picked their pace trio of Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka due to differing reasons. Chameera has been rested, while Madushanka misses out due to injury. Pathirana was not picked for the ODIs.

Instead, the pace department will feature the likes of Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, and Eshan Malinga, with Milan Rathnayake as another pace option. The spin department features Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay, with Charith Asalanka to pitch in with his off-spin.

England name Playing XI for first ODI

Meanwhile, England have named their Playing XI for the opening ODI with opener Zak Crawley returning to the team after a gap of 776 days. Crawley has so far featured only in eight ODIs for England and mustered only 199 runs at an average of 28.42 with two fifties to his credit. England will be keen on forgetting the result in the Ashes series, where they lost to Australia 4-1 down under. The ODI series against Sri Lanka starts their white-ball season away from home now, with Harry Brook taking over the captaincy duties.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid