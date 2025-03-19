Test call-up based on good IPL for Shreyas Iyer? R Ashwin urges fans, experts not to mix formats Shreyas Iyer was India's highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy and leading a new side in the IPL, there are calls for his Test comeback if he does well as captain of the Punjab Kings. However, R Ashwin was quick to warn fans about mixing formats.

It has been a tremendous run for Shreyas Iyer, winning the Irani Cup, Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali, the IPL and recently the Champions Trophy, two of those as a captain and will hope to continue his great form and touch with the new team, Punjab Kings in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. Iyer, who was India's leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy, confirmed that he would play at No 3 for Kings and would hope for a stellar run with the bat and a captain of a new team.

Iyer lost his central contract last year and hasn't played Test cricket since February last year. After a good ODI phase against England and in the Champions Trophy, there have been calls for his Test comeback if the IPL goes well for him. However, Iyer's former India and ex-Delhi Capitals teammate has warned the fans and experts about mixing the formats and not jumping the gun.

“Tell me one thing: how can a good IPL lead to a Test call-up? How can you improve your Test credentials if you have a good IPL? If you do well in ODIs, someone writes an article about having that player in Tests," Ashwin said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“If someone does well in Tests, people start talking about return in T20Is. Isn’t all this wrong? If you have a good IPL, then only your T20I credentials should improve," Ashwin added while saying that he didn't have any doubts about Iyer having a great season in IPL, in continuation of his form in the Champions Trophy.

In last 13 innings in Test cricket, Iyer doesn't have a 50-plus score and averages 19.63. Iyer has ensured that there wouldn't be questions about his place in the ODI side of things but will need to do much more in red-ball cricket for a potential return in Tests. For now, the job requires Iyer to revive Punjab Kings and their fortunes alongside his long-time coach Ricky Ponting.