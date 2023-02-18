Saturday, February 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Terrorist attack won't impact schedule for PSL matches in Karachi: PCB chief Najam Sethi

Terrorist attack won't impact schedule for PSL matches in Karachi: PCB chief Najam Sethi

Two matches of the PSL are scheduled at the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2023 16:45 IST
Najam Sethi
Image Source : TWITTER Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducted a meeting for discussion regarding Pakistan Super League matches after a terrorist attack in Karachi on Friday. The PCB chief Najam Sethi said that the schedule of the remaining matches of PSL won't be impacted by the attack.

On Friday evening, terrorists attacked the office of the Karachi police chief. The PSL started on February 13 with Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans playing the opening match. In the league, six teams are contending to win the title. While playoffs will begin on the 15th of February, the final is scheduled for March 19. Sethi said the matches would continue as presidential security has been in place for the players and officials since the start of the league.

"The PSL matches will continue as per schedule. All the players are being well looked after," he said.

Another board official said the security agencies and government had also given clearance for the PSL matches to continue in Karachi.

"The incident which happened yesterday is unrelated to the PSL," he said.

Two matches of the PSL are scheduled at the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday and security has been beefed up at the team hotel and match venue.

Also Read:

Related Stories
Former Pakistan batter feels he is better than Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan batter feels he is better than Virat Kohli

Kamran Akmal, Haroon Rasheed to head Pakistan's new selection committees

Kamran Akmal, Haroon Rasheed to head Pakistan's new selection committees

Mickey Arthur to be appointed Pakistan team director and consultant: Najam Sethi

Mickey Arthur to be appointed Pakistan team director and consultant: Najam Sethi

Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni, Sehwag picks best IPL captain

Top 10 batters with highest score in an innings in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IPL 2023 schedule out! Here's all you need to know about dates, squads, venue, opening match

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News