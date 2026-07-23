Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill react to students' protests in Delhi, Master Blaster shares father's teachings

New Delhi:

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill reacted to the ongoing students' protests in Delhi against the alleged NEET paper leak. Tendulkar shared an anecdote on his father's teachings from the early days and hoped that the nation would find a solution to the problems being faced by the students.

The NEET paper leak protest has gripped the nation in the Jantar Mantar protest, which has been on for over a month and a half now. The students have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to the paper leak.

Tendulkar shares anecdote of father's teachings

Meanwhile, Tendulkar reacted to the protests, sharing an anecdote from his teachings from his father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor by profession. "My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts,'" Tendukar wrote in a social media post on X.

"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he further added.

Tendulkar put his weight behind the students, calling them 'young India' and the 'fuel to our success'. "Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.

"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!" Tendulkar wrote.

Shubman Gill reacts too

Meanwhile, India's ODI and Test captain Gill also reacted to the ongoing protests. "As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully.

"Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. For India's future (India flag)," Gill wrote in an Instagram story.

Opposition reiterates students' demand of Pradhan's resignation

Congress MP and Leader in Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the Gandhi Smriti earlier today and reiterated the demand of the students to sack Minister Pradhan. He also urged the government to accept the demands of students. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party called for a nationwide protest on July 24, continuing their demand for Pradhan's resignation. This comes despite the government's repeated assurances and invitation for discussions over paper leaks and demands of the CJP.

ALSO READ | At Gandhi Smriti, Rahul reiterates demand to sack Pradhan, calls on govt to accept CJP's demand