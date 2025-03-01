Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi miss clash against England: Reasons revealed Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi have been rested for South Africa's match against England at the National Stadium Karachi. In Bavuma's absence, Aiden Markram is leading the side in Group B's final league game.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi have been rested for the match against England at the National Stadium in Karachi. In Bavuma’s absence, Aiden Markram will be leading the side. During the toss presentation, the all-rounder revealed that both Bavuma and Zorzi are dealing with illness and ahead of the semi-final, the team management decided to give them a break in order to recover.

Youngster Tristan Stubbs has been named as Zorzi’s replacement at the top of the order. Markram confirmed that he will be opening the batting alongside Ryan Rickelton, followed by Rassie van der Dussen at three. Heinrich Klassen, on the other hand, will replace Bavuma in the playing XI and will bat at number five.

“Two guys have had illness around the camp, Tony and Temba miss out. Unfortunately, that they miss out but hopefully they will recover. Stubbs and Klaasen come into the side. Stubbs has a good technique, he will open the batting,” Markram said.

Meanwhile, the contest is Jos Buttler’s final game as England captain. After the Three Lions failed to qualify for the semi-final, the keeper-batter announced his decision to step down. In his final game as the leader, Buttler will be hoping to finish with a win. South Africa, on the other hand, have almost sealed their spot in the top four. Unless they lose by a massive margin, the Proteas are slated to play the semi-final.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

South Africa (Playing XI): Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi