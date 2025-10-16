Temba Bavuma to be named in South Africa A squad for India tour South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma will return from a calf injury during the South Africa A tour of India, joining the squad for the second four-day match. The tour includes two first-class games in Bengaluru and three ODIs in Rajkot.

South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma is set to make his much-anticipated return from injury during the upcoming South Africa A tour of India later this month. Bavuma has been sidelined since sustaining a calf injury during the white-ball series in England in September and subsequently missed South Africa’s ongoing Test series in Pakistan, as well as the ODI leg of the tour.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that Bavuma will join the A squad for their second four-day fixture in Bengaluru, marking his first appearance since the injury setback. His return is seen as a key step in regaining full fitness ahead of South Africa’s main tour of India, which begins in mid-November. The senior side is scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in India between November 14 and December 19.

Marques Ackermann to lead South Africa A

The South Africa A squad will be led by top-order batter Marques Ackerman and will include players with recent international exposure. Zubayr Hamza and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, both currently involved in the Test series in Pakistan, will link up with the A side for the four-day matches, which will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from October 30 to November 9. Subrayen featured in the first Test against Pakistan in Lahore, which South Africa lost by 93 runs.

Promising fast bowler Codi Yusuf, who has featured in limited-overs formats for South Africa, is also part of the squad. Additionally, teenage left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka is set to return from a hamstring injury for the three 50-over matches against India A, scheduled in Rajkot from November 13 to 19.

This tour not only offers Bavuma a crucial opportunity to regain match fitness but also gives South Africa a chance to assess emerging talent ahead of a busy international calendar. With the senior team preparing for a challenging assignment in Indian conditions, the A tour serves as an ideal platform for players to stake their claim and gain valuable experience in the subcontinent.