Temba Bavuma suffers first Test defeat as captain as Australia thrash South Africa by 214 runs

Durban:

Temba Bavuma’s historic reign as Test captain has come to an end. Since taking over the responsibility, the Proteas won 12 consecutive Test matches under his leadership, which includes the win over Australia in the World Test Championship final last year. However, this time around, the Pat Cummins-led side bounced back stronger, with a dominant show to beat the hosts by 214 runs in the first Test of the three-match series at Kingsmead in Durban.

For Australia, the bowlers definitely get the credit, but one man who bailed the team out of trouble in both innings is Matt Renshaw. They were reeling at 84/4 at one stage in the first innings, having lost the wickets of Travis Head and Steven Smith, among others, but that didn’t faze Renshaw, who went on to play arguably the greatest knock of his Test career.

The 30-year-old made 190 runs and turned Australia’s fortune. On the back of the knock and Pat Cummins’ 43-run contribution, the Kangaroos posted 390 runs on the board in the first innings. For South Africa, Wiaan Mulder claimed four wickets.

In reply, the Bavuma-led side couldn’t really prove their mettle with the bat. They needed someone like Renshaw to build the innings, but instead there were many small contributions. None of the players could even score a half-century. A lack of solid partnership hurt the team, who were bundled for 284 runs, allowing Australia a comfortable lead of 106 runs. Captain Cummins was the star with the ball for the visitors, picking three.

Renshaw show again in second innings

The returning Nic Maddinson impressed with the bat in the first innings, but the opener failed to build on his start, departing for 48 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Smith managed to keep the scoreboard ticking for a while, but they once again failed to keep up with the momentum. It was once again Renshaw who delivered under pressure, scoring 82 runs. Later, Beau Webster added 39* runs while Cummins played a brilliant cameo, unbeaten 32 off 12 balls, as Australia declared their innings at 314/6.

Chasing 420 runs was a mountain to climb in the fourth innings and mountain it was. Aiden Markram played an important knock of 75 runs, but there was no support for him from the other end. David Beddingham kept the scoreboard ticking for a while, scoring 46 runs, but South Africa lacked Test match mentality.

Ace pacer Josh Hazlewood claimed a six-wicket haul in the fourth innings, while Renshaw picked two, as Australia secured a comfortable 214-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

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