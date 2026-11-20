In a major blow for South Africa cricket, the side’s star skipper, Temba Bavuma, has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against Bangladesh. It is worth noting that Bavuma sustained a calf strain during the first Test of the series in Johannesburg, which will see him miss the second Test.

Notably, Aiden Markram is expected to lead South Africa as they take on Bangladesh in the second Test of the series at the SuperSport Park. As for Bavuma’s replacement, Tony de Zorzi is in the reserves and could slot right in as the number four batter on the side.

As for Bavuma’s recovery, there is no recovery date as of yet. He will be having a full medical discussion where his fitness will be discussed, but reports state that he will not be up for selection before the upcoming tests against England that are slated to begin on December 17th.

Temba Bavuma reflected on his injury problems after the game

After the end of the game, Temba Bavuma took centre stage and talked about the nature of his injury and unfortunate and annoying it is. Furthermore, he talked about how this will help him think over a lot of things and where he stands as a batter currently and where he can improve.

"I'm obviously frustrated that I find myself in this situation. With that being said, it's a big part of my game, I guess. I will continue managing it under the supervision of the medical team. I guess it's a nice maybe little reset for me to just take stock of where I am as a batter. What are the things that I'm doing well? What are the things that the team is doing well? And then probably I'll have a little bit of a forward view of what's to come in December in that challenge,” Bavuma said in the post-game press conference.

"It's something that's been happening regularly and I'm kind of starting to get used to it. I guess no one is surprised that Temba's injured again, but I won't say it's something that I'm expecting with every game. I have a way of dealing with it mentally,” he added.

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