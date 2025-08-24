Temba Bavuma feels South Africa 'not close' to where they want to be despite series win over Australia South Africa registered their fifth successive ODI series win over Australia despite suffering a 276-run drubbing in the third match in Mackay. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma feels that his team is still not close to where it should be.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma feels that his team is 'definitely not close' to where they want to be despite their fifth consecutive ODI series win over Australia. The Proteas won the three-match series 2-1 despite their heavy drubbing in Mackay in the dead rubber.

Bavuma sees the squad in transition as the Proteas build themselves up for the 2027 World Cup, which they will be co-hosting along with Zimbabwe and Namibia. "You're seeing new faces in the team and that's all part of us being in that exploration phase," Proteas captain Bavuma said after the third ODI in Mackay.

"We're getting to understand guys, what roles they can fulfil within the team and what they bring in from a personality point of view. We have time. There are two years left, and we're definitely not close to where we want to be as a team."

South Africa tried a new opening combination with Aiden Markram opening the innings with Ryan Rickelton, while captain Bavuma moved down to No.3 in the two games that he played. The Proteas also tried the combination of all-rounders and specialist bowlers.

Matthew Breetzke was the star in the middle-order, as he scored half-centuries in both the matches that he played and missed the third one due to a hamstring issue. Dewald Brevis, who had a stellar T20I series against the Aussies, could not find his mojo in the ODIs and holed out his strokes on all occasions.

"It's refreshing watching him kind of go about his business. He's not fazed by anything. What's also quite refreshing is seeing his reaction when he does go out. For him, it's all about, he should have hit the ball harder. Maybe the more experienced guys will be thinking, was that a good decision or not? But there's an exuberance of youth from him," Bavuma said on Brevis. "The longer he plays, the more he'll start getting a little bit more batsmanship in his game, especially in the longer formats. For now, it's entertaining for not just the fans, but for us within the team as well."

South Africa were handed a drubbing in the third ODI when they were bowled out for just 155 in their pursuit of 432 and suffered their biggest-ever loss of 276 in the ODI format.