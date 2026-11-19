New Delhi:

South Africa secured a convincing nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series. The Proteas managed to keep up with the momentum after a memorable series win against Australia, as captain Temba Bavuma now registered his 14th win as captain in 16 matches.

Bangladesh made a strong impression in the first innings, posting 400 runs, with Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das hitting brilliant centuries. However, the visitors failed to maintain their dominance as their bowling attack struggled to contain the hosts. Their batting also collapsed in the second innings, allowing South Africa to take control and complete a comfortable victory to go 1-0 up in the series.

Countering Bangladesh’s 400, South Africa secured a 157-run lead. Opener Marques Ackerman played an attacking knock of 157 runs, before Ryan Rickleton scored a century as well. Captain Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada also scored a half-century each, as South Africa once again moved to the driver’s seat after the first innings.

What happened in the second innings?

To register a win, South Africa had to pick quick wickets in the second innings and they did so magnificently. Spinner Simon Harmer once again proved his mettle in the middle, picking six wickets as Bangladesh were bundled out for 168 runs. Rabada went on to pick up three wickets as well, while Marco Jansen claimed one.

The hosts needed only 12 runs to win the game on Day 5 and they did that with nine wickets remaining. Ackerman fell cheaply for a duck before Aiden Markram and Zubayr Hamza finished things off. Now, with the win, South Africa remain on top of the World Test Championship table and have moved an inch closer to the final.

Meanwhile, Rabada has been handed the Player of the Match for his eight-wicket haul in the match and 72 runs with the bat. After the game, he reflected on South Africa’s incredible run in the last couple of years and wants up continue on that trajectory.

“I think it motivates us looking at the journey that we've been on in the past two years and looking to continue on that trajectory. I think we've proven it once again. Yeah, so it's really nice to see and hopefully we can do it for a lot longer,” Rabada said in the post-match presentation.

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