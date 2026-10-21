Temba Bavuma credits Sachin Tendulkar after career-best score in second Test against Australia

New Delhi:

Temba Bavuma credited Sachin Tendulkar as an influence on his batting technique after producing a career-best 179 to rescue South Africa from a precarious position in the second Test against Australia at St George's Park. The hosts were reduced to 110/6 at one point before Bavuma, alongside Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer, scripted a stunning comeback as South Africa declared on 425.

After the innings, Bavuma, who faced 334 deliveries for his highest Test score, said he had drawn inspiration from Sachin’s movements at the crease and added elements to suit his own physical build and batting approach.

“Yeah, I mean, I try to emulate my technique to his. I mean, I'm obviously not a big guy. I'm not really going to get any big strides in. I try to be efficient in terms of my movement. Sometimes it gets me into trouble. But I think for me, that's generally what works. I try to play the ball as close to my body as possible,” Bavuma said after Day 2.

Struggled with rhythm through the ODI series: Bavuma

The knock surpassed his previous Test best of 172, scored against the West Indies in 2023. It also came at a time when the 36-year-old had been searching for consistency after struggling during the ODI series and the opening Test against Australia. Reflecting upon that, Bavuma said the opportunity to spend time in the nets helped him regain the rhythm that had eluded him in recent appearances.

“I think I just haven't had any rhythm, to be honest with you. I kind of struggled with rhythm through the ODI series, even coming up to the first Test. So I think it was just a case of just trying to find a feeling. It can be a bit tricky when you haven't played for months. Yeah, I was just trying to go into the nets and just trying to find the feeling that I kind of had last year,” Bavuma said.

Meanwhile, the captain also acknowledged the quality of Australia’s bowling attack and the importance of making amends after failing to contribute significantly in the first Test.

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