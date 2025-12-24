Temba Bavuma confirms Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant's apology for ‘bauna’ comment, addresses Conrad remarks Temba Bavuma revealed that Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant apologised to him for the ‘bauna’ remark during the Test series, while also addressing the backlash over South Africa coach Shukri Conrad’s controversial “grovel” comment.

New Delhi:

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has addressed a series of controversial moments that emerged during the recent Test series against India, shedding light on on-field comments from Indian players and a separate remark made by Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad that drew criticism.

The first issue arose during the opening Test in Kolkata, where Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and keeper Rishabh Pant were heard making a remark in their native language while discussing a possible LBW appeal. The term used, “bauna,” referenced Bavuma’s height and sparked debate after it came to public attention. According to Bavuma, the comment was not immediately known to him during play, but it was later addressed directly by the Indian players involved.

“I know from my side there was an incident where they said something in their language about me. At the end of the day, two senior players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, came and apologised. When the apology was made, I was in the dark about what it was about, I hadn’t heard it at the time and I needed to check in with our media manager about it. What happens on the field, stays on the field but you don’t forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se,” Bavuma said as quoted by PTI.

The Guwahati Test controversy

A separate controversy unfolded during the second Test in Guwahati when South Africa coach Shukri Conrad used the word “grovel” in a press conference. The phrasing prompted comparisons to comments made decades earlier by former England captain Tony Greig, which were later widely criticised for their racist undertones. Conrad subsequently issued an apology.

Bavuma explained that the remark placed him in a difficult position, as he was repeatedly questioned by the media and asked to respond on behalf of the team leadership.

“Shukri also took some heat for his “grovel” remark. I was put under pressure by the media on that side, asking me to clarify the comments that were made. I thought Shukri was the man best positioned to give context to it all. The first time I heard about it, it had that unsavoury taste to it, but I think it just reminded me how tough and competitive the Test series was and what it meant to certain individuals within the group. Shukri spoke after the ODI series and put that issue to bed. In hindsight, he said he could have chosen a better word and I agree with him,” he said.