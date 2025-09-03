Teenager Karabo Meso makes South Africa's Women's World Cup squad, Laura Wolvaardt to lead South Africa named a 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup, led by Laura Wolvaardt. After a string of heartbreaks, the Proteas Women will be keen to break the ICC title hoodoo as they gear up for the tournament with a strong squad.

Johannesburg:

South Africa announced a 15-strong squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup on Wednesday, September 3, with opening batter Laura Wolvaardt continuing to lead the side, with a fine mix of youth and experience. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso has earned a call-up for her first major tournament, having played a couple of ODIs as well as five T20Is for the senior team. Meso represented the junior women's at the U19 T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2025.

Meso will be backup for the senior Sinalo Jafta in the squad, while the rest of the side was on the expected lines. Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus will headline the all-rounder's department alongside Nadine de Klerk, while the former also leads an experienced pace attack, also featuring Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas. Former skipper Dane van Niekerk, who made a U-turn on her retirement call just before the World Cup, didn't find a place in the side on cue after the head coach Mandla Mashimbyi confirmed the same last week.

"The make-up of the squad is underpinned by the consistent selection process that was adhered to during the recent ICC Women’s Championship cycle, while taking into account the subcontinent conditions and the different characteristics of the group required for a successful tournament of this nature," CSA Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez, said. After a string of heartbreaks, the Proteas Women will be keen to break the ICC title hoodoo as they gear up for the tournament with a strong squad.

South Africa kick off their campaign on October 3 in Guwahati against England. That would be their only game at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Proteas Women play their next six games, two each in Indore, Vizag and Colombo.

South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, and Chloé Tryon

Travelling Reserve: Miané Smit