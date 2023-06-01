Team India's new jersey for all three formats unveiled, check what players will wear now

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM India's new jerseys

BCCI on Thursday unveiled new jerseys of the Indian Cricket team. In a post shared by the Indian cricket team on social media, a VFX-generated video shows the three jerseys over the iconic Indian stadium at Wankhede in Mumbai. The sponsor of the team will be Adidas.

Indian cricket team shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as "An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys."

India will don the new attire in their upcoming Test match against Australia. India and Australia will lock horns against each other in the World Test Championship final at The Oval on June 7. Rohit Sharma's team is already in England and preparing for the summit clash against Pat Cummins' troops. The Men in Blue were recently seen in the new training jersey while practicing ahead of the WTC Final.

Several Indian players were captured while training ahead of the summit clash against Australia. Recently, BCCI posted a picture of captain Rohit Sharma wearing the new training kit. Captain Rohit Sharma joins Team India's training session here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club," BCCI captioned on May 30.

Notably, the T20I jersey will be used for the first time by the team when they play a multi-format away series against West Indies in July. They will don the ODI colours either in the Afghanistan series, which is under clouds or in the Windies tour.

India's squad for WTC Final 2023:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

