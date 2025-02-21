Team India unveil fielding medal winner in unique fashion after win over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy Star India batter was revealed as the winner of the fielding medal as India breezed past Bangladesh in their first game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Indian team got off to a stellar start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, taking on Bangladesh in the 2nd game of the tournament. The Men in Blue managed to put in an excellent performance. Registering a win by six wickets, team India won their first game of the tournament and will hope to keep the streak going.

As has been the tradition for quite some time now, the Men in Blue once again conducted the fielding medal ceremony after India’s win against Bangladesh. In a similar fashion to that of the ODI World Cup, the winner of the fielding medal from the Bangladesh clash was unveiled in a special manner.

It was star batter KL Rahul who was deemed the best fielder of the game against Bangladesh. The 32-year-old took three brilliant catches while keeping wickets. It is interesting to note that Rahul was announced as he was unveiled on the big screen of the venue. The BCCI took to social media to share a clip of the same as well.

Furthermore, India’s fielding coach, T. Dilip, took centre stage and talked about the side’s performance in the field. "I think he's been very consistent behind the stumps. It's never easy because with the new ball diving on the leg side, not only this game, he's been really doing well, taking those catches at important things at a point. KL Rahul. Our contender number two. We always talk about catches and with Swami bowling at a brilliant spell, taking that one going away and taking it towards his right side, Shubham Gill, fantastic on that. And today's winner would be, I request our live wire in the team Mr. Jadeja to present a medal,” Dilip said in the video.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given the responsibility to present the medal, and he was the one who gave it to KL Rahul for his stellar performance in the field.