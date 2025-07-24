Team India to tour England again in 2026, Fixtures and venues revealed Team India are currently on the tour of England for the five-match Test series against the home team. They will also tour to the country next year, for the white-ball series of five T20Is and three ODIs. ECB have revealed the schedule of the tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has revealed the schedule for their home summer for next year. Team India are set to tour England yet again in 2026 for five T20I and three ODIs in July. The five-match T20I series will commence on July 1, while the ODI series will get underway on July 14.

The match timings, interestingly, are not favourable to the Indian fans as four out of five T20I matches will commence at 11 PM IST while two out of three ODIs will be played under the lights, getting underway at 5:30 PM IST. Durham, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton will host five T20 Internationals respectively, even as India's tour will conclude with the final ODI at the iconic Lord's.

India's Women's team will also tour England next year

Meanwhile, the Indian Women's team will also tour England next year for three T20Is and a one-off Test. The three-match T20I series will be played from May 28, just before the T20 World Cup in the UK. The one-off Test will take place at the iconic Lord's from July 10, five days after the mega event.

India Men's tour of England schedule in detail:

T20I Series

1st T20I - July 1 (11 PM IST) Riverside Ground, Durham

2nd T20I - July 4 (7 PM IST) Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I - July 7 (11 PM IST) Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th T20I - July 9 (11 PM IST) Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

5th T20I - July 11 (11 PM IST) Rose Bowl, Southampton

ODI Series

1st ODI - July 14 (5:30 PM IST) Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI - July 16 (5:30 PM IST) Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI - July 19 (3:30 PM IST) Lord's, London

India Women's tour of England

T20I Series

1st T20I - May 28 (11 PM IST) Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford

2nd T20I - May 30 (tbc) Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

3rd T20I - June 2 (11 PM IST) County Ground, Taunton

One-off Test

Test match - July 10- July 13 (3:30 PM IST) Lord's London