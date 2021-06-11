Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Team India takes part in intra-squad match ahead of WTC Final | See pictures

The Indian team on Friday took part in an intra-squad match to prepare for the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place between June 18-22 against New Zealand.

The Indian squad is playing the game in Southampton, which will also be the venue for the final.

On Friday, the BCCI shared pictures from the game. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj could be seen bowling in the pictures, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill facing the deliveries.

The BCCI also shared the panoramic picture of the stadium.

The Indian team reached the United Kingdom on June 2 and took part in their first group training session on Wednesday.

Late on Thursday, the BCCI announced the India squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. Many first-choice players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant among others will remain absent from the Sri Lanka matches, as they will remain in England to prepare for the five-Test series.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will the vice-captain on the tour.