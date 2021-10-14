Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Team India's T20 World Cup jersey displayed on Burj Khalifa; Watch Video

Team India's jersey for the T20 World Cup was displayed at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Wednesday. The jersey was unveiled earlier on the same day ahead of the men's global tournament, scheduled to start from Sunday in Oman and the UAE.

The new jersey, named as the 'Billion Cheers Jersey', comes in shades of prussian blue and royal blue.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the BCCI wrote, "The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa."

Watch the video:

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the new jersey will provide the team with "much-needed enthusiastic support' as the side chases its first T20 World Cup title since 2007.

"The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there's no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey," said Ganguly.

"This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world.

We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible."

India's campaign in the T20 World Cup will begin on October 24, when the side takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.