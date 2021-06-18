Team India stands a chance to reclaim No.1 Test ranking in WTC Final against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team

A lot will be at stake when Virat Kohli-led Team India takes on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the much-anticipated World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday (June 18). The ICC No.1 Test ranking stands among the much-prioritised WTC trophy and the ICC Test Mace.

Following their 1-0 series win in England against Joe Root's men last week at the Edgbaston, New Zealand leapfrogged India to take the top spot in the ICC Test ranking. They failed to grab a win at the Lord's despite an impressive show by the batters, but grabbed the opportunity in Birmingham with an eight-wicket win.

They presently stand one rating points above India with 123. If India can beat the Blackcaps in Southampton in the elusive one-off tie, India will take the top spot with 124 rating points while New Zealand will lose two points to slip to the second spot.

However, Kohli downplayed the imprtance of the WTC final saying that one Test wouldn't decide the best team in the world.

"We are not looking at one Test match that begins tomorrow. We are looking at all the six Test matches that we have to play in England," said Kohli in the pre-match press conference.

"It [WTC final] is not going to reflect anything. People know what has gone over the period of the last four-five years. We are playing in a quest of excellence and understand who we are as a team. This is just another Test match," he added.