Team India sports black armbands in tour game against County XI as tribute to Yashpal Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : @BCCI Team India sports black armbands as tribute to Yashpal Sharma

The Indian cricket team on Tuesday sported black armbands during their tour game against County Select XI at the Durham Cricket Ground as a tribute to former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who passed away last week after a cardiac arrest.

"#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to mourn the sad demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma ji, who sadly passed away on 13th July after a cardiac arrest. Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc was his teammate in the 1983 World Cup winning squad," tweeted BCCI.

Yashpal was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. He had collapsed after returning home from a walk on the morning of July 13. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Yashpal represented India in 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he made 883 and played a key role in India's victorious World Cup 1983 campaign where he was the second-highest run-getter for India.

Apart from representing India 79 times, Yashpal was also a distinguished national selector, who was part of the selection panel that picked the 2011 World Cup squad, which had gone on to win the tournament.

Talking about the present Indian squad, the Virat Kohli-less side have opted to bat against County XI where KL Rahul has been picked as the wicketkeeper.