Team India slips to 4th position in latest ICC Test rankings after annual update Australia remain at the top of the Test rankings after the annual update. After the latest changes, all the matches played since May 2024 get 100% weightage, and those of the last two years at 50% weightage.

New Delhi:

Team India have slipped to fourth place in the latest ICC rankings after the annual update. The latest rankings rate all matches played since May 2024 at 100 percent and those of the previous two years at 50 percent. Australia have retained their top spot after the update, but their lead is trimmed from 15 to 13 points. They have 126 rating points and are well ahead of the other teams in the rankings.

As for Team India, their loss to New Zealand at home and the away series to Australia has affected their rankings. They have 105 rating points and are behind South Africa and England who have 111 and 113 points respectively. England's improved position comes after their three series wins in the last four contests over the last year.

The rest of the rankings remained unchanged after the annual update, with New Zealand holding fifth place, with Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe to follow. Ireland and Afghanistan are the other two Test-playing nations.

Test cricket is set to return later this month with the one-off Test match between Zimbabwe and England. In June, the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's is scheduled to take place. In the same month, India will face England in a five-match Test series which will also mark the commencement of the fourth edition of WTC.

Latest ICC Test Team rankings