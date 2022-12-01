Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team India Selector: Sacked Chetan Sharma re-enters race, Harvinder Singh also in running for vacant post

Former Indian Selection Committee head Chetan Sharma has re-entered the race to become a member of the selection committee as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accelerates the process. The board had earlier sacked the entire selection committee after new President Roger Binny had taken over the helm. Alongside Sharma, Harvinder Singh has also thrown his name in the hat as he too looks to regain his position.

According to the BCCI lawbooks, three members from the present selection committee can reapply for their jobs. Chetan and Harvinder Singh have thus reapplied for the post, while Sunil Joshi as expected has stepped down. That leaves the position of west zone selector, which has been empty since Abey Kuruvilla's stint expired late last year.

Sharma and his selection committee were sacked on November 19 but were still handed temporary charge of the team until the new selection committee came into existence. Its members are now monitoring the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-overs competition, and the Cooch Behar Trophy knockout stages.

Who else can be in race for Selection Committee?

Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, and Ajay Ratra are among the contenders to join the BCCI's new senior men's selection committee. The trio applied for the post on Monday (November 28) as they try to form the core of the selection committee, that will select the Indian team for the ODI World Cup on home turf and an unlikely World Test Championship (WTC) final in England in 2023.

Deep Dasgupta and Laxmi Ratan Shukla, two additional names circulating from the east, have stated that they have not applied. Dasgupta is now a broadcaster, while Shukla is the Bengal team's head coach, having taken over from Arun Lal only six months ago.

Criteria for Selection Committee

The BCCI set a minimum qualification level of seven Tests or 30 first-class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches, for applicants while advertising for the new selection panel. They should also have retired at least five years prior and be under the age of 60. When formed, the committee will have five members, one from each zone.

