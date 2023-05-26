Team India's schedule after IPL 2023, no respite for players

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India

The razzmatazz of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to end on Sunday (May 28) with the final involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their opponents will be finalised on May 26 with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the second qualifier. Most of the contracted Indian players have been involved in the IPL over the last couple of months. The Indian team was playing international cricket till March 22 and within nine days, the players had to join their IPL teams as well. But after playing so much cricket, there is no respite for the cricketers at all.

A busy and hectic international calendar is waiting for them and it all start from June 7 when the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia gets underway. Perhaps, the first batch of the Indian players, including Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, has already reached UK as part of preparation for the marquee clash. Rest of the players who are featuring in IPL playoffs will reach England around May 29 or 30.

After WTC Final, team India is likely to play 3 ODIs against Afghanistan at home but things are yet to materialise for the series. With West Indies tour commencing on July 12, the BCCI is not sure if the Afghanistan ODIs will be played full strength. There could be a situation where seniors are rested so that they remain fresh for the upcoming West Indies tour.

After more than a month long tour to the Caribbean nation, the Men in Blue will be involved in the Asia Cup in ODI format. Things are expected to get clear regarding the tournament with several top persons from different Asian boards attending the IPL final on Sunday. Before the Asia Cup and after the West Indies tour, India are also scheduled to play 3 T20Is in Ireland.

The ODI World Cup is set to be played in October-November in India but prior to that the home side will face the challenge from Australia in three ODIs as well. Even after the mega event, the schedule doesn't relent with India set to face Australia in 5 T20Is at home before leaving for South Africa in December.

Team India's schedule after IPL 2023:

WTC Finals vs Australia, 7th-11th June (England)

3 ODI matches vs Afghanistan - June/July

3 ODIs, 2 Tests, & 5 T20Is vs West Indies (Away) - July to August

3 T20Is vs Ireland (Away) - August

Asia Cup in ODI format (Neutral / Away) - September

3 ODIs vs Australia (Home) - September

ODI World Cup (India) - October to November

5 T20Is vs AUS (Home) - November to December

2 Tests vs SA (Away) - December

