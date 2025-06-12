Team India rocked with injury ahead of England tour, BCCI announces replacement Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are all set to embark on the tour of England for eight white-ball matches, including three ODIs and five T20Is. Ahead of the tour, a pre-series camp has been set up in Bengaluru where Shuchi Upadhyay's injury was diagnosed.

New Delhi:

India left-arm spinner Shuchi Upadhyay has been ruled out of the upcoming tour of England due to a left-shin injury. Radha Yadav, who is also a left-arm spinner, has been called up as her replacement in the squad. Upadhyay made her ODI debut during the tri-series in Sri Lanka, against South Africa; however, she had received her maiden T20I call-up for the England tour. She went wicketless in the only ODI she played against South Africa Women.

BCCI confirmed in a statement that Shuchi's injury was diagnosed during the camp in Bengaluru. "Shuchi was ruled out of the tour after sustaining a left shin injury, which was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru," the statement read.

Shuchi Upadhyay was the third-highest wicket-taker in the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy in December last year. She picked up 18 wickets at an average of 15.44 in nine innings and an economy rate of 3.48. She was also named the player of the tournament, even as her team, Madhya Pradesh, lifted the trophy.

Meanwhile, her replacement, Radha Yadav, has already played seven ODIs and 84 T20Is for India but she last featured for India in December 2024. In her last game, she picked up four wickets against the West Indies. However, the left-arm spinner was overlooked for the ODI series against the same team. Even before the West Indies series, Radha was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

India Women's tour of England will start with five T20Is on June 28, with the opening game scheduled to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

India's updated squads

T20I squad: India’s updated T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav