Team India reluctant on travelling to Brisbane for 4th Test against Australia: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team

Team India is not keen on travelling to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia owing to reports emerging that they might incur sever lockdown protocols on travelling to Queensland.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, India have been clear about the fact they would not undergo a separate quarantine period apart from the initial 14-day period on landing in Australia. But with reports saying that their movement will be much more limited on reaching Brisbane, they have expressed their reluctance on travelling to the Gabba for the final Test.

"If you look at it, we were quarantined for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," a source in the Indian team told Cricbuzz.

"We aren't keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead, we don't mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home," he added.

Team India will travel to Sydney on Monday and train for only two days before the third Test at the SCG. For the Brisbane Test, they will then travel via a chartered flight.