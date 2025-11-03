Team India presents Best fielding medal to star all-rounder, who 'caught the World Cup' | WATCH India women clinched their first-ever World Cup after defeating South Africa in the final by 52 runs. The Sunday night in Navi Mumbai was a long one with the Women in Blue celebrating the win. The team also presented the Best fielding medal to a star all-rounder.

New Delhi:

The Indian women's cricket team finally had its greatest moment when Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. ended the long wait for an ICC title by winning the 2025 World Cup in Navi Mumbai. The heartbreaks of 2005, 2017, 2020 and 2023 ended with the moment when India lifted the World Cup trophy after beating South Africa in the final at the stroke of midnight on Sunday, November 2.

The Women in Blue celebrated the win as the nation came to the streets too in jubilation. The packed Dr DY Patil Sports Academy witnessed history unfold in Navi Mumbai as the night seemed to be a never-ending one with joy all around. After the Indian team celebrated the win in front of the capacity crowd, the players turned out on the pitch for some more celebrations and also handed the Best fielding medal to star all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

With lights at the DY Patil dimmed, the Women in Blue presented the medal to Amanjot, who took the all-important catch of South African captain and centurion Laura Wolvaardt that almost sealed the World Cup for India.

Speaking in a huddle, India fielding coach Munish Bali thanked the Indian team for winning the silverware before he handed the proceedings to Jemimah Rodrigues, who presented the medal to Amanjot, who had also inflicted the run-out of Taznim Brits, the first dismissal of the night.

"So, Girls, we talk about special moments. We talk about special occasions. And you know, a lot of times, it's always a hundred or a fifty. But there are some moments in a game that change lives forever. And that moment has changed our lives forever. And that is toda,y Amanjot," Jemimah said in the huddle before the players and the support staff chimed Amanjot's name.

"First, starting with the run out to set the tone for the chase. And then, you just didn't take that catch, you caught the World Cup," she added before presenting the medal to Amanjot.