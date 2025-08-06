Team India not concerned about toss anymore? Stunning record since January 2025 suggests so Team India ended the England tour on a high, winning the fifth Test by just six runs and levelling the series 2-2. They lost the toss in all five matches, yet still managed to win two Tests and draw one at Old Trafford in Manchester. Here's how India have performed since January 2025:

Team India exceeded expectations on their tour to England as they finished the five-match Test series on level terms (2-2) with a win in the final game at the Kennington Oval in London. Interestingly, they lost the toss in all five Test matches, with their captain, Shubman Gill, calling it wrong; however, the visitors were not unduly disturbed by this. They won at Edgbaston in Birmingham and at the Oval in London and managed to draw the Manchester Test at Old Trafford. In fact, they lost the third Test at Lord's by only 22 runs.

Luck has deserted Team India at the toss in 15 consecutive international matches, and the streak doesn't seem to break anytime soon. They last won the toss in the third T20I of the five-match series against England in January this season in Rajkot. Since then, India have played two T20Is, eight ODIs and five Test matches, and lost only two matches in the longest format while winning all the white-ball games they played during this period.

India won two T20Is under Surya despite losing the toss

The streak of losing the tosses began at the MCA Stadium in Pune in the fourth T20I against England. Suryakumar Yadav, the T20I skipper, lost the toss in the fifth T20I as well. However, the men in blue won both T20I matches by 15 runs and 150 runs respectively, defending the totals of 181 and 247 runs.

Rohit Sharma led India to Champions Trophy triumph despite losing five tosses in a row

India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma continued to lose the toss in the following three-match ODI series against the same team. They chased 249 and 305 runs in the first two matches and then defended 356 runs in the final game to win the series by a 3-0 margin.

Rohit then led the team to triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy despite losing the toss in all five matches they played. One might argue that the men in blue played all their games in Dubai, but the pitches at the venue were not easy by any means, as India won all the matches in the showpiece event.

Shubman Gill also lost the toss in five Tests against England

Shubman Gill just continued the losing streak in terms of tosses but made sure that India continued to win the matches. Like Rohit and Surya, he also lost the toss in all five Tests but the team managed to level the series despite batting in tough conditions most of the times.

India's record despite losing 15 consecutive tosses in international cricket

Format Matches Played Won Lost Draw Test 5 2 2 1 ODI 8 8 0 - T20I 2 2 0 -

