Team India departs for England ahead of crucial five-game Test series

The Indian team is all set to take on England for a five-game Test series. Both sides will kick off the new World Test Championship cycle (2025-27), with the first Test scheduled to be held at Headingley in Leeds from June 20. It is interesting to note that team India will be led by Shubman Gill in the longest format, and the side will hope to get off to a good start to the series.

With the series set to kick off from June 20, team India has departed for England from the Mumbai airport. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna, and many more stars were seen getting off the team bus as they boarded their flight to England.

It is interesting to note that before the start of the series, India will be playing an intra-squad game. India will be locking horns against India A in a tour match at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, from June 13.

New skipper Shubman Gill reflects on upcoming tour

With the start of the series right around the corner, India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill recently came and reflected on his first tour as India’s Test skipper. With ace batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having retired from the longest format, there had been discussions over Gill’s batting position in the upcoming tour as well.

"We still have some time, we will be playing an intra-squad and have a 10-day camp in London. We will decide the batting order once we are there," Gill said in his first press conference since his appointment as the new Test skipper.

Furthermore, he also talked about the gap that would be left in the squad with Kohli and Rohit both having retired from Test cricket. "Pressure is always there in every tour. Definitely, two very experienced players who played for such a long time and won so many times, very difficult to fill their space. But it is not a different kind of pressure, all of us players are used to it," Gill said on Thursday.