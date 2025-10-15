Team India leaves for Australia within 24 hours after beating West Indies in New Delhi: Watch Team India defeated West Indies on Tuesday in the second Test by seven wickets to win the two-match series 2-0. However, they didn't get much time to celebrate the victory as they had to leave for Australia within 24 hours for the ODI series starting on October 19.

New Delhi:

There is no respite for Team India as, within 24 hours after beating the West Indies to win the Test series 2-0, the players had to take the flight to Australia to play in the ODI series starting on October 19. Only a few cricketers in the Test side are a part of the ODI side, but such has been the demand of modern-day cricket that there is no rest whatsoever for the players.

Shubman Gill is bearing the brunt of this schedule as he is now the captain in Tests and ODIs and the vice-captain in T20Is. After a grueling Test series against England, India enjoyed a break of more than a month. But since Asia Cup, there's hardly been any break with back-to-back assignments coming up.

India won the Asia Cup on September 28 in Dubai and then the first Test against the West Indies started on October 2 in Ahmedabad. The West Indies series ended on October 14 in New Delhi, and now they will be in action within five days, approximately 8000 km (aerially) away in Perth on October 19.

It doesn't end here. India's Australia tour will end on November 8 in Brisbane and they are scheduled to face South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 14.

Focus on Rohit and Kohli as they come back after seven months

Coming back to Team India leaving for Australia, the ODI squad members left for Australia first and then after a week, the players picked in the T20I squad are scheduled to take the flight down under. All the focus in the ODI series will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are returning to international cricket for the first time since March 2025.. Fans thronged the IGI airport in New Delhi to get a look at their favourite players.

Also Read