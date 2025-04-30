Team India fined for maintaining slow over-rate in Women's tri-series opener against Sri Lanka The Indian team has won both its encounters so far in the ongoing women's tri-series, having gotten past Sri Lanka quite easily in the rain-affected opening game while South Africa gave a tough fight and threatened to beat the Women in Blue before Sneh Rana triggered a familiar Proteas collapse.

New Delhi:

The Indian women's team was fined five per cent of its match fees after being found one over short of required over allowance in the tri-series opener against Sri Lanka. It was a rain-affected game, but the Women in Blue couldn't finish their 39 overs in the required time limit and were found guilty of breaching Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur accepted the offence and hence, a formal hearing was not required.

"The sanction was imposed by Vanessa de Silva from the ICC International Panel of Match Referees after India were found to be one over short of the required rate, even after considering the applicable time allowances," an ICC release said. "The fine is in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations."

India have begun well in their attempt to fine-tune their preparations for the World Cup, beating Sri Lanka in the first game and followed it up with a hard-fought win against South Africa. It was a team performance with the ball, led by returning all-rounder Sneh Rana's three-wicket haul, which saw India restrict Sri Lanka to a paltry score of 147 and then chase it down without much discomfort.

South Africa, however, pushed India to the brink, led by opener Tazmin Brits' wonderful hundred. However, her untimely injury sucked the momentum out of the game and the Proteas went from 240/4 to 261 all-out. Brits did return to bat after the fall of the sixth wicket, having been retired hurt earlier, but it didn't make much difference and Rana continued to shine on her return, registering her maiden five-wicket haul in the format.

India are at the top of the points table and will enjoy a four-day break before getting back on the park on Sunday, May 4 against the hosts while Sri Lanka and South Africa lock horns for the first points on Friday.